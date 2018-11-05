Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $67.77 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 420,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of DexCom worth $67,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, VP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total value of $1,552,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,392 shares of company stock worth $23,416,280. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on DexCom from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $132.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.72 and a beta of 0.60. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.98 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.