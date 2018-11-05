Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 1.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $111,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cerner by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 9.8% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 378,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $25,181,694.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,727,124.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $14,382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $70,745,734.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,512,970 shares of company stock worth $96,340,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.98.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.