RonPaulCoin (RPC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One RonPaulCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RonPaulCoin has a total market cap of $46,491.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00837454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003940 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001445 BTC.

About RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin (RPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 998,230 coins. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. RonPaulCoin’s official website is www.ronpaulcoin.com. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RonPaulCoin Coin Trading

RonPaulCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RonPaulCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RonPaulCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RonPaulCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

