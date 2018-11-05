Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $41,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $285.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $252.23 and a 1 year high of $312.65. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

