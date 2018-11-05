Rosenblatt Securities Analysts Give Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) a $15.00 Price Target

Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAOI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.11.

AAOI opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $403.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

