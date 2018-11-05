Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) a $22.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 267,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,447,080. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $239,430 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 315,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 989,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

