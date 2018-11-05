Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for WESCO International (WCC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Standpoint Research raised WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.39.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf acquired 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.20 per share, with a total value of $100,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 545,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in WESCO International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after buying an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WESCO International by 2,973.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.