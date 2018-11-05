Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,962.06 ($38.70).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,467.50 ($32.24) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.