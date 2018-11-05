Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Rush Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

