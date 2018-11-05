salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,977,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,353,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $823,012.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,881.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $689,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,703,900 and have sold 519,138 shares worth $78,269,408. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $136.79 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 303.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

