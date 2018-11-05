Sanchez Energy (SN) Bonds Trading 2% Lower

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) debt fell 2% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2021. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $49.00 and were trading at $63.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 target price on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sanchez Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:SN remained flat at $$1.61 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,787. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.86. Sanchez Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,997.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the second quarter valued at $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Sanchez Energy by 196.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sanchez Energy by 67.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanchez Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SN)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

