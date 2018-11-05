Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SGMO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,793. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 3.21.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Stewart Parker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $363,700 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,202.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

