SAP (SAP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) recently:

10/31/2018 – SAP was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – SAP was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – SAP was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – SAP was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – SAP was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – SAP was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:SAP opened at €94.54 ($109.93) on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.