Savary Gold (SCA) Shares Up 28.6%

Savary Gold Corp (CVE:SCA) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 366,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 150,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Savary Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is the Karankasso project that consists of five exploration licenses covering a total area of 688 square kilometers located in the Houndé Gold Belt in Burkina Faso. The company was formerly known as Savary Capital Corp.

