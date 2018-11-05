ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of ScanSource worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

