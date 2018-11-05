ScanSource (SCSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its Q1 guidance at $0.83-0.89 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 0.86%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $604,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

