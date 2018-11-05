Schlumberger (SLB) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Schlumberger’s score:

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

SLB opened at $51.40 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.