Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,695,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 7.64% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $362,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,646,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,195 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,050,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 176,278 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,014,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $40.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

