SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) versus China Carbon Graphite Group (CHGI) Critical Analysis

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 6.28% 24.01% 9.09% China Carbon Graphite Group -20.17% N/A -129.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and China Carbon Graphite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $6.80 million 1.78 $10,000.00 N/A N/A China Carbon Graphite Group $990,000.00 0.94 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Volatility and Risk

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -3.24, meaning that its share price is 424% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SCI Engineered Materials and China Carbon Graphite Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. It distributes its products directly, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives in the United States; and independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. It operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. The company also supplies special graphite blocks and rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts and components, and carbon fiber felts. In addition, it offers products for end-users in graphite application zones, including steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, and chemical industries. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

