Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPoint Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. HighPoint Resources has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HighPoint Resources news, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Starzer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

