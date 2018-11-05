Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 2.18. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 25,514 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $1,893,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,530 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $410,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,382 shares of company stock worth $9,797,687 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

