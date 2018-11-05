Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

NYSE SIC opened at $9.15 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, insider Solace Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 66,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $699,243.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 624,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,892 in the last quarter.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.