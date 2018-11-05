Servicesource International Inc (SREV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) will post $56.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Servicesource International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $56.97 million. Servicesource International posted sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicesource International will report full year sales of $238.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.99 million to $239.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.53 million, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $252.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Servicesource International.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Servicesource International had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SREV. BidaskClub cut Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Servicesource International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Servicesource International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicesource International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other Servicesource International news, Director Bruce Dunlevie bought 30,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,398.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,722.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 33.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,734,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 431,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 76.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,519,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SREV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,755. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.81. Servicesource International has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.47.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

