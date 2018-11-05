Seven Generations Energy (VII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$27.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VII. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. CSFB increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.73.

TSE VII opened at C$13.68 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$21.25.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$797.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.67 million.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Also, insider David Barry Holt purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.85 per share, with a total value of C$75,825.00.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

