Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (BARC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BARC. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price (down from GBX 240 ($3.14)) on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228.56 ($2.99).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 175.88 ($2.30) on Friday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 3,859 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £7,332.10 ($9,580.69). Also, insider Mary Anne Citrino acquired 2,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,520 ($4,599.50). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 174,719 shares of company stock worth $30,466,850.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

