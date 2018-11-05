ShowHand Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223,856.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $326,144.00 and $223,856.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00257083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $663.50 or 0.10269609 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.