Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGL. ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Sibanye Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

SBGL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 278,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $628.25 million, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of -0.26. Sibanye Gold has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 148.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,056,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,392 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 45,970,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the second quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

