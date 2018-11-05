Siemens Healthineers (SHL) Given a €39.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from equinet in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €38.20 ($44.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.42 ($44.68).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €37.45 ($43.55) on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.