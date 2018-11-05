Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth $111,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth $246,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 512.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 91,592.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 221,654 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

