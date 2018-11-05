Signition LP Invests $276,000 in Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Signition LP purchased a new position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $182,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

In other news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $712,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

