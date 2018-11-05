Signition LP Purchases 1,375 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Signition LP lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,085,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,226,000 after purchasing an additional 175,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Garmin by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,658,000 after purchasing an additional 448,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,409,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,978,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,670,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $112,050,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 678,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $44,862,658.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,926,768 shares of company stock valued at $253,766,724 over the last 90 days. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Garmin and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

