Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital set a $46.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of SIMO opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

