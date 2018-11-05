SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Stake Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,749,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 470,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

SKYW stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.57 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.99%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 23,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,415,491.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $103,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,061. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

