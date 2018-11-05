SkyWest (SKYW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2018 – SkyWest had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – SkyWest had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – SkyWest was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – SkyWest had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – SkyWest was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2018 – SkyWest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SkyWest continues to spend a substantial amount to modernize its fleet. Escalating fuel costs and incentives to retain pilots are weighing on the company's bottom-line performance. We expect high costs to hurt the bottom line in the third quarter of 2018 as well. Results should be out on Oct 30. The company estimates capital spending to be in the range of $25-$35 million in each of the remaining quarters of 2018. Moreover, the carrier has a high leverage ratio. As part of its fleet transition plans, SkyWest aims to invest a substantial amount by raising long-term debt of $400 million. Despite such headwinds, the carrier is being aided by efforts to modernize its fleet and streamline operations. The company’s efforts to reward shareholders, through dividends and buybacks, are also commendable. In fact, shares of SkyWest have outperformed its industry in a year's time.”

10/5/2018 – SkyWest was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/1/2018 – SkyWest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of SkyWest have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The carrier is being aided by efforts to modernize its fleet and streamline operations. The company aims to reduce the 50-seat jets in its fleet and add new E175 aircraft. The company’s efforts to reward shareholders, through dividends and buybacks, are also commendable. Moreover, the new tax law is a boon for SkyWest as it has resulted in huge savings. Effective tax rate for the remainder of 2018 is projected at 25%, much lower than the 2017 figure. However, we remain concerned about the company's high operating expenses. Costs pertaining to fleet transition, rising fuel price and incentives to retain pilots are weighing on the company’s bottom-line performance. Moreover, the carrier has a high leverage ratio.”

9/20/2018 – SkyWest was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2018 – SkyWest was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.57 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 22,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,319,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $103,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $262,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 85.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

