Slate Office REIT (SOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$52.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

