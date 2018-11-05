SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) CFO Purchases $19,919.25 in Stock

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) CFO C Bryan Johnson acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,919.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SMBK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SmartFinancial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $259.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.35.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on SmartFinancial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 272,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 35.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 109.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 129.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 72,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

