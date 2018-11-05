SmileyCoin (SMLY) Market Capitalization Tops $526,834.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $526,834.00 and $137.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033999 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000444 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000415 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

