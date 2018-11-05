Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $48,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,394,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,866,000 after purchasing an additional 866,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,503 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,956,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,974,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,074,000 after purchasing an additional 525,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $808,842.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,554 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $979,337.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,083 shares in the company, valued at $878,049.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $213.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 67.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.