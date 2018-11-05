Sogou (SOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $276.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sogou updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SOGO opened at $6.31 on Monday. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

Get Sogou alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 36.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 2,945.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Sogou by 93.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.