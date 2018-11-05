Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sohu.com by 41.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sohu.com by 95.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,853,000 after buying an additional 596,547 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sohu.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,910,000 after buying an additional 27,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU opened at $17.79 on Monday. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOHU shares. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

