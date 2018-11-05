Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Given a $60.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $37.75 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.41.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 488.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 48,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 220,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.