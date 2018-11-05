Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price

News headlines about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a news impact score of 1.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the coffee company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,210,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,300. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

