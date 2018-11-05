Sonic Automotive (SAH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a $19.55 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $370,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 274.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

