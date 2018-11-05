Sonic (SONC) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut Sonic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic from $34.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Sonic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of SONC stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Sonic has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Sonic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 39.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sonic news, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $3,855,970.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $108,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Sonic in the second quarter worth approximately $10,600,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic in the third quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sonic by 620.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 98,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonic in the second quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,966,000.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

