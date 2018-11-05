SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.64. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

