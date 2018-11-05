S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,285,000 after acquiring an additional 642,229 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,456,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,924 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,944,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,197,000 after acquiring an additional 273,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $182.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $154.70 and a 1 year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.69.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

