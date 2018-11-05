Sp8de Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Sp8de has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sp8de token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and LATOKEN. Sp8de has a market capitalization of $628,918.00 and approximately $15,410.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sp8de alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00254163 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $658.02 or 0.10222361 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012077 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com. Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sp8de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sp8de and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.