SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $34,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,155,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 492,034 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,386,000 after purchasing an additional 329,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 325,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,623,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $116.65 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

