SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Stake Lowered by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0823 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

