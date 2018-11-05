SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 5.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $215,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,635 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,281,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,904,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,833,000 after acquiring an additional 867,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 735,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $35.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

